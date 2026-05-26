Allstate Corp Acquires 36,184 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 113.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,968 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,720,020,000 after buying an additional 998,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after buying an additional 230,098 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,557,813 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,123,517,000 after purchasing an additional 305,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $263.65.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $309.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company's 50-day moving average is $240.89 and its 200-day moving average is $207.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $315.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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