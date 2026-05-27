Allstate Corp Acquires 9,817 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 104.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,241 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,066,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,728,810,000 after acquiring an additional 461,990 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,698 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,231.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,658 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,063,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $344.05.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $267.37 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $232.10 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.27 and a 200-day moving average of $281.80.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 356,026 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.39, for a total transaction of $113,355,118.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,681,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,311,186,488.54. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.44% of the company's stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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