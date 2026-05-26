Allstate Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 106.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,165 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 67,135 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Argus set a $108.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.30.

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Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE SCHW opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.83. The firm has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Charles Schwab's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Rick Wurster said Schwab is focused on attracting customers through wealth-building services rather than “meme coins” or prediction markets, and he argued the stock deserves a higher valuation. That can support investor optimism about Schwab’s growth strategy and premium potential. Article Title

CEO Rick Wurster said Schwab is focused on attracting customers through wealth-building services rather than “meme coins” or prediction markets, and he argued the stock deserves a higher valuation. That can support investor optimism about Schwab’s growth strategy and premium potential. Positive Sentiment: Separately, another report highlighted Wurster’s view that Schwab’s stock deserves a higher valuation, reinforcing the message that management believes the company is undervalued relative to its prospects. Article Title

Separately, another report highlighted Wurster’s view that Schwab’s stock deserves a higher valuation, reinforcing the message that management believes the company is undervalued relative to its prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles about the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, including field previews and Brooks Koepka’s withdrawal, are mainly sports sponsorship headlines and are unlikely to have a direct material impact on SCHW shares. Article Title

Multiple articles about the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, including field previews and Brooks Koepka’s withdrawal, are mainly sports sponsorship headlines and are unlikely to have a direct material impact on SCHW shares. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Dave Ramsey and Schwab discussing traditional and Roth IRAs is more of a consumer-finance/media mention than a market-moving catalyst for the company. Article Title

Coverage of Dave Ramsey and Schwab discussing traditional and Roth IRAs is more of a consumer-finance/media mention than a market-moving catalyst for the company. Neutral Sentiment: LPL Financial’s strong April asset growth reflects healthy industry demand for brokerage and advisory services, which is mildly supportive for peers like Schwab but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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