Allstate Corp Buys 12,416 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Allstate Corp grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 106.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,104 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,875 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 150,491 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total transaction of $3,398,371.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 116,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,935,577.48. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total value of $400,897.53. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $460,147.67. This represents a 46.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 25,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,004 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ ROST opened at $234.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.49 and a 12 month high of $236.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.13 and a 200-day moving average of $198.32.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research cut Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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