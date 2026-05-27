Allstate Corp Buys 13,945 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 105.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,153 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after acquiring an additional 826,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vertiv by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,276,173,000 after acquiring an additional 189,484 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 16.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,431,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,715,000 after acquiring an additional 491,349 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 49.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,033,000 after acquiring an additional 930,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vertiv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,143,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $7,527,850.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,579,482.32. This trade represents a 46.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $324.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $104.71 and a 52-week high of $379.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company's 50 day moving average price is $302.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.21.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VRT. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.32.

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Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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