Allstate Corp Buys 14,969 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 108.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,722 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $315,781,000 after buying an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $244,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1%

TMO opened at $448.55 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $479.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.15. The company has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $616.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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