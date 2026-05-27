Allstate Corp Buys 48,987 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Allstate Corp increased its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 104.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,708 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 48,987 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $62,474,000 after buying an additional 134,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $77,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $40,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 119,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Down 2.5%

CVS opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm's fifty day moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average is $79.28. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is 117.18%.

Trending Headlines about CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on CVS Health to $106 from $101 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside potential.

Barclays raised its price target on CVS Health to $106 from $101 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Aetna, a CVS Health company, said its upgraded AI-powered Claims Assist Manager has cut claims processing time by more than 20%, which could improve efficiency, payment accuracy, and the customer experience.

Aetna, a CVS Health company, said its upgraded AI-powered Claims Assist Manager has cut claims processing time by more than 20%, which could improve efficiency, payment accuracy, and the customer experience. Positive Sentiment: CVS Health said MinuteClinic and Hartford HealthCare are expanding primary care access across Connecticut, broadening in-network care options and supporting its healthcare-services strategy.

CVS Health said MinuteClinic and Hartford HealthCare are expanding primary care access across Connecticut, broadening in-network care options and supporting its healthcare-services strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to analyst commentary around CVS Health, but no major new fundamental guidance was reported in that coverage. Article Title

Investors are also reacting to analyst commentary around CVS Health, but no major new fundamental guidance was reported in that coverage. Negative Sentiment: CVS sued Tennessee over a new law that it says could shut pharmacies, creating uncertainty around store operations and potentially pressuring sentiment toward the stock. Article Title

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the sale, the director owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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