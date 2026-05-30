Allstate Corp Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 134.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,345 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 57,528 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,498,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $947,889,000 after buying an additional 895,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,236,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $540,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212,504 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,232,875 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $195,960,000 after purchasing an additional 641,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,228,560 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $195,873,000 after purchasing an additional 400,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936,934 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $190,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,222 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore cut Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.25%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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