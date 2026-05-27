Allstate Corp Has $5.54 Million Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 104.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transdigm Group alerts: Sign Up

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,228.61 on Wednesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,194.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,284.71.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.11 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total value of $12,290,622.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,138,801.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $51,417,454 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,524.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Transdigm Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Transdigm Group wasn't on the list.

While Transdigm Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here