Allstate Corp Increases Stake in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 119.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,422 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp's holdings in Welltower were worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Churchill Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.00.

View Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $216.31 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.49 and a 12 month high of $221.68. The stock has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company's 50 day moving average is $208.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.53%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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