Allstate Corp Purchases 11,998 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 106.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,301 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp's holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $418.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $425.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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