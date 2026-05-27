Allstate Corp Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 109.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,373 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company's stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3,785.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company's stock worth $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,586,506 shares of the company's stock worth $1,010,419,000 after acquiring an additional 72,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 43,811 shares of the company's stock worth $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,909,500. The trade was a 54.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 36,045 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.69, for a total value of $15,235,861.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,978,950.12. This represents a 27.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,654 shares of company stock worth $23,269,523. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $461.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $348.06 and a one year high of $503.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $453.65 and a 200 day moving average of $429.61.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Trane Technologies's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-14.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $506.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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