Allstate Corp Raises Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 112.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,275 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 179,850 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp's holdings in Intel were worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $602.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.52.

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About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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