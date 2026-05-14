Allworth Financial LP Has $29.55 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,460 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 6,349 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 24,298 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3%

HON stock opened at $217.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.56 and a 200-day moving average of $216.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $250.00.

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Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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