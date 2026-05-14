Allworth Financial LP Has $38.35 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,036 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 53,384 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,128,357,000 after buying an additional 1,220,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,994,916 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,487,918,000 after acquiring an additional 790,365 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,971,705 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,462,645,000 after acquiring an additional 254,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,650,425 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,448,474,000 after acquiring an additional 515,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney received a bullish analyst note, with Phillip Securities upgrading the stock from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy,” which can support investor confidence in the name. Zacks.com

Disney received a bullish analyst note, with Phillip Securities upgrading the stock from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy,” which can support investor confidence in the name. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted roughly 20% upside to Disney shares, citing progress toward streaming profitability and the strength of Disney’s broader media, parks, and entertainment ecosystem. Article

Analysts highlighted roughly 20% upside to Disney shares, citing progress toward streaming profitability and the strength of Disney’s broader media, parks, and entertainment ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Disney’s upfront presentation and executive comments emphasized cross-platform advertising scale, live events, and major franchises such as the Grammys, Super Bowl, and Oscars, reinforcing the company’s monetization story. Article

Disney’s upfront presentation and executive comments emphasized cross-platform advertising scale, live events, and major franchises such as the Grammys, Super Bowl, and Oscars, reinforcing the company’s monetization story. Positive Sentiment: Disney also promoted upcoming content and brand strength, including new streaming releases like “Avatar: Fire and Ash” and “VisionQuest,” plus strong awards-season recognition at the Golden Trailer Awards. Article

Disney also promoted upcoming content and brand strength, including new streaming releases like “Avatar: Fire and Ash” and “VisionQuest,” plus strong awards-season recognition at the Golden Trailer Awards. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Disney World president Jeff Vahle plans to step down in 2026 are more of an organizational change than a clear business catalyst, so the market impact is likely limited. Article

Reports that Disney World president Jeff Vahle plans to step down in 2026 are more of an organizational change than a clear business catalyst, so the market impact is likely limited. Negative Sentiment: Investors are watching growing FCC scrutiny of Disney’s media operations, which could increase compliance risk and pressure flexibility in its broadcast and cable businesses. Article

Investors are watching growing FCC scrutiny of Disney’s media operations, which could increase compliance risk and pressure flexibility in its broadcast and cable businesses. Negative Sentiment: News of Disney permanently shutting down a popular section of a park may create some near-term negative sentiment around the parks segment, even if the financial impact is unclear. Article

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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