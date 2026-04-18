Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Brown Shipley& Co Ltd's 4th Largest Position

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,823 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 7.0% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd's holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,794 shares of company stock valued at $104,854,147 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $368.25.

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Alphabet Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $341.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.36. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

More Alphabet News

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About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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