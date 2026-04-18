Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Brown Shipley& Co Ltd's 4th Largest Position

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,823 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 7.0% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd's holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,794 shares of company stock valued at $104,854,147 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $368.25.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet
Alphabet Stock Up 1.7%
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $341.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.36. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.
More Alphabet News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: DBS raised its price target on Alphabet to $400 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling incremental analyst conviction and potential upside from AI and cloud growth. DBS Bank adjusts price target on Alphabet to $400 from $360; maintains buy rating
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst upgrade was reported today, supporting the stock’s rally by boosting short‑term investor sentiment. Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL Stock Price Up 1.3% on Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet secured a long‑term power supply deal for a large Indiana data center with NiSource, reducing energy supply uncertainty for Cloud/data‑center expansion. NiSource signs long-term power deal with Alphabet, expands Amazon agreement
- Positive Sentiment: Product/AI momentum: Google is rolling out photo integration to Gemini (and Nano Banana), which strengthens consumer AI features and engagement pathways that can feed monetization. Google will let users connect their photos to the Gemini chatbot and Nano Banana
- Neutral Sentiment: Speculative models predict further upside into month‑end, but machine‑learning forecasts are noisy and should be treated as sentiment indicators rather than fundamentals. Machine learning algorithm predicts Google stock price on April 30, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet is reportedly in talks with the U.S. Department of Defense on deploying Gemini in classified settings — a potential revenue/strategic win but with contractual/clearing complexities. Google, Pentagon discuss classified AI deal, the Information reports
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets continue to flag Alphabet as a long‑term growth name given AI and cloud leadership; useful for conviction but already priced into the rally. Why Alphabet (GOOGL) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: the European Commission has outlined measures under the DMA that would force Google to share search and AI chat data with rivals — this could pressure search advantage and ad economics in Europe. Google should allow third-party search engines access to data, EU says
- Negative Sentiment: Cost and margin risks: analysts warn that 2026 capex, higher depreciation and energy costs could squeeze margins and free cash flow even as revenue growth from AI/cloud accelerates. Alphabet Shares Rise 7% YTD: Buy, Sell, or Hold the GOOGL Stock?
About Alphabet
(Free Report
)
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
Further Reading
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.
While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.