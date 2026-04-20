Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Naviter Wealth LLC's 7th Largest Position

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,545 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 11,141 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.1% of Naviter Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. The trade was a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,069,794 shares of company stock worth $104,854,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $368.25.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $341.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $306.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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