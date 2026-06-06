Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,806 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA's holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,016 shares of company stock worth $17,282,549. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $368.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $352.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.00 and a 12 month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Dbs Bank boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. President Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.13.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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