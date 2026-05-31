Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,031 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore increased their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5%

Alphabet stock opened at $380.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The business's 50-day moving average price is $345.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.00 and a 52 week high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. This represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061 in the last ninety days. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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