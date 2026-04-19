Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,721 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,888 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 485,486 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $85,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 48,204 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,069,794 shares of company stock worth $104,854,147 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $341.68 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $306.82 and its 200-day moving average is $301.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $387.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group set a $348.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $368.25.

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Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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