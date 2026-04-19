Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,846 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.5% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $53,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alphabet from $395.00 to $387.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial raised Alphabet from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $368.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,069,794 shares of company stock worth $104,854,147. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $341.68 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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