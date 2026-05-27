AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 21,875 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 2,314.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,820 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,875 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in DaVita were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,679,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,122,000 after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DaVita by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,230,000 after buying an additional 88,061 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,426,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DaVita by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,585,000 after buying an additional 289,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 463,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,502,000 after buying an additional 269,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,440,571.40. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DaVita from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $158.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $199.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on DVA

DaVita Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of DVA opened at $195.66 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $164.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $202.69.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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