AlphaQuest LLC Buys 559 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 1,397.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises approximately 0.2% of AlphaQuest LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in NVR were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in shares of NVR by 600.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NVR Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $6,042.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.95. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,501.01 and a 12 month high of $8,618.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6,397.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,078.76.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.97 by ($12.21). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 12.93%.The firm's revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $94.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 375.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $8,600.00 to $8,225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $5,664.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $8,096.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7,649.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 11 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6,699.50 per share, with a total value of $73,694.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25 shares in the company, valued at $167,487.50. The trade was a 78.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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