AlphaQuest LLC Grows Position in A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN - Free Report) by 967.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,685 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 147,444 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned about 0.23% of A10 Networks worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,560 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 2,829.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 24,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $672,032.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,872,211.26. This trade represents a 26.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

ATEN stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 25.00%. A10 Networks's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. A10 Networks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATEN. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DNB Markets set a $9.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEN

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

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