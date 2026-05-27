AlphaQuest LLC Grows Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Free Report) by 155.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC owned about 0.12% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 12,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $313,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $401,143. The trade was a 43.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $560,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $437,956.20. The trade was a 56.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 269,891 shares of company stock valued at $28,969,086 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings raised LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $98.71 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. LeMaitre Vascular's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

See Also

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