AlphaQuest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Free Report) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,161 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 29,933 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,717,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,091,000 after acquiring an additional 34,858 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,661,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,923,000 after acquiring an additional 254,975 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,631,000 after acquiring an additional 154,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,776,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company's stock.

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Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 7.85%.The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Leonardo DRS's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Leonardo DRS's payout ratio is 33.64%.

Insider Activity at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $542,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $293,528.80. The trade was a 64.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sally Wallace sold 28,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $1,342,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,704,661.55. This trade represents a 33.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 64,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,837 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Leonardo DRS

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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