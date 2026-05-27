AlphaQuest LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 274.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,614 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 23,172 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 2,960.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 306 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company's stock.

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Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.17.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 38.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Omnicom Group's payout ratio is presently 820.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $93.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OMC

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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