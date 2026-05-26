AlphaQuest LLC Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 269.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at $994,859.40. This represents a 72.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company's 50 day moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Rick Wurster said Schwab is focused on attracting customers through wealth-building services rather than “meme coins” or prediction markets, and he argued the stock deserves a higher valuation. That can support investor optimism about Schwab’s growth strategy and premium potential. Article Title

CEO Rick Wurster said Schwab is focused on attracting customers through wealth-building services rather than “meme coins” or prediction markets, and he argued the stock deserves a higher valuation. That can support investor optimism about Schwab’s growth strategy and premium potential. Positive Sentiment: Separately, another report highlighted Wurster’s view that Schwab’s stock deserves a higher valuation, reinforcing the message that management believes the company is undervalued relative to its prospects. Article Title

Separately, another report highlighted Wurster’s view that Schwab’s stock deserves a higher valuation, reinforcing the message that management believes the company is undervalued relative to its prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles about the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, including field previews and Brooks Koepka’s withdrawal, are mainly sports sponsorship headlines and are unlikely to have a direct material impact on SCHW shares. Article Title

Multiple articles about the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, including field previews and Brooks Koepka’s withdrawal, are mainly sports sponsorship headlines and are unlikely to have a direct material impact on SCHW shares. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Dave Ramsey and Schwab discussing traditional and Roth IRAs is more of a consumer-finance/media mention than a market-moving catalyst for the company. Article Title

Coverage of Dave Ramsey and Schwab discussing traditional and Roth IRAs is more of a consumer-finance/media mention than a market-moving catalyst for the company. Neutral Sentiment: LPL Financial’s strong April asset growth reflects healthy industry demand for brokerage and advisory services, which is mildly supportive for peers like Schwab but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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