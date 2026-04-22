Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562,580 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 478,047 shares during the period. O'Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 3.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.42% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $324,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $50,502,000 after purchasing an additional 444,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $44,950,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $107.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.26.

View Our Latest Report on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.1%

O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.77 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.26.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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