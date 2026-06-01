Alta Advisers Ltd Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Alta Advisers Ltd reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.2% of Alta Advisers Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alta Advisers Ltd's holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $446.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $383.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.90 and a twelve month high of $448.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $454.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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