Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs' 4th Largest Position

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,100 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.2% of AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs' holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs' holdings in Amazon.com were worth $94,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s Prime Day will run June 23-26 and is being moved earlier than usual, giving investors a near-term catalyst for higher e-commerce sales and Prime sign-ups. The company also said Alexa AI will help power shopping, which could boost engagement. Article Title

Amazon’s Prime Day will run June 23-26 and is being moved earlier than usual, giving investors a near-term catalyst for higher e-commerce sales and Prime sign-ups. The company also said Alexa AI will help power shopping, which could boost engagement. Positive Sentiment: Amazon overtook Walmart to become the largest U.S. company by revenue in 2025, highlighting strong top-line growth and reinforcing the company’s scale advantage. Article Title

Amazon overtook Walmart to become the largest U.S. company by revenue in 2025, highlighting strong top-line growth and reinforcing the company’s scale advantage. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to point to AWS, advertising, subscriptions, and AI as long-term growth drivers, with multiple firms reiterating bullish ratings and price targets well above current levels. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to point to AWS, advertising, subscriptions, and AI as long-term growth drivers, with multiple firms reiterating bullish ratings and price targets well above current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon announced AI-generated product images in its shopping app and launched Prime in South Africa, both of which are strategic moves but not immediate stock catalysts. Article Title Article Title

Amazon announced AI-generated product images in its shopping app and launched Prime in South Africa, both of which are strategic moves but not immediate stock catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Amazon shares are being weighed by broad tech-sector selling, with the Nasdaq falling and big tech under pressure across the market. Article Title

Amazon shares are being weighed by broad tech-sector selling, with the Nasdaq falling and big tech under pressure across the market. Negative Sentiment: CEO Douglas Herrington sold 1,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, and Amazon insiders have been net sellers over the past six months, which can weigh on sentiment. Article Title

CEO Douglas Herrington sold 1,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, and Amazon insiders have been net sellers over the past six months, which can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: New headlines on Ring facial-recognition lawsuits and possible EU cloud procurement restrictions add regulatory and privacy overhangs for AWS and connected devices. Article Title Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.5%

AMZN stock opened at $250.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $248.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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