Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Apollon Wealth Management LLC's 5th Largest Position

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,167 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 62,546 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $112,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. New Street Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $244.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services is said to be doubling down on enterprise AI by investing $1 billion in forward-deployed engineers, a move that could deepen customer relationships and boost AWS revenue growth.

Amazon Web Services is said to be doubling down on enterprise AI by investing $1 billion in forward-deployed engineers, a move that could deepen customer relationships and boost AWS revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on Amazon’s AI and cloud strategy, including its Trainium chips and broader hyperscaler positioning, which could improve margins and strengthen Amazon’s long-term competitive moat.

Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on Amazon’s AI and cloud strategy, including its Trainium chips and broader hyperscaler positioning, which could improve margins and strengthen Amazon’s long-term competitive moat. Positive Sentiment: One report argued that Amazon’s reported Anthropic stake could become a major hidden value driver if the AI company moves toward an IPO, potentially creating a large paper windfall for Amazon shareholders. Article Title

One report argued that Amazon’s reported Anthropic stake could become a major hidden value driver if the AI company moves toward an IPO, potentially creating a large paper windfall for Amazon shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Amazon’s own custom-silicon push suggested Trainium and Inferentia adoption is accelerating, with customer demand for AI infrastructure reinforcing the case for AWS growth and potential margin expansion. Article Title

Coverage around Amazon’s own custom-silicon push suggested Trainium and Inferentia adoption is accelerating, with customer demand for AI infrastructure reinforcing the case for AWS growth and potential margin expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles reiterated that Amazon is still a top long-term growth stock, but much of that discussion was valuation-focused rather than tied to a fresh operational catalyst.

Several articles reiterated that Amazon is still a top long-term growth stock, but much of that discussion was valuation-focused rather than tied to a fresh operational catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon also appeared in stories about back-to-school promotions and international platform use, which are positive for visibility but not likely to be major stock movers on their own.

Amazon also appeared in stories about back-to-school promotions and international platform use, which are positive for visibility but not likely to be major stock movers on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted intensifying competition in e-commerce from lower-cost shopping platforms and broader concerns about consumer spending, which could pressure retail growth if it persists.

Some coverage noted intensifying competition in e-commerce from lower-cost shopping platforms and broader concerns about consumer spending, which could pressure retail growth if it persists. Negative Sentiment: There were also reminders that Amazon’s heavy capex spending and ongoing insider sales may keep some investors cautious, even if those signals are not necessarily a change in the company’s fundamentals.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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