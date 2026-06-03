Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Colonial River Investments LLC's 8th Largest Position

Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,313 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of Colonial River Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Colonial River Investments LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $256.52 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The company's fifty day moving average price is $246.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.39, for a total transaction of $1,671,424.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,659,819.53. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,348,244. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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