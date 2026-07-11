Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is IFM Investors Pty Ltd's 4th Largest Position

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916,368 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 61,205 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $399,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MilWealth Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,175,038.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,643,704 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $245.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.04 and a 200 day moving average of $235.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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