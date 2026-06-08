Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's 5th Largest Position

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,139 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 39,763 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.7% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $115,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $246.03 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $249.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

More Amazon.com News

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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