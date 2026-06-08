Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Kazazian Asset Management LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Kazazian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 20,808 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 13.0% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kazazian Asset Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,702,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $246.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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