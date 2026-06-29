Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.'s 4th Largest Position

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,048 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.7% of Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $49,997,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,690,463,000 after buying an additional 4,275,942 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $232.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company's 50-day moving average price is $255.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $266,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,242,432.13. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services raised prices on certain AI GPU and capacity-block offerings, which suggests strong demand and improved pricing power for its cloud business. Article Title

Amazon Web Services raised prices on certain AI GPU and capacity-block offerings, which suggests strong demand and improved pricing power for its cloud business. Positive Sentiment: Amazon said it will invest an additional $13 billion in India through 2030 to expand AI and cloud infrastructure, reinforcing long-term growth ambitions in a key market. Article Title

Amazon said it will invest an additional $13 billion in India through 2030 to expand AI and cloud infrastructure, reinforcing long-term growth ambitions in a key market. Positive Sentiment: Prime Day appears to be generating strong demand, with reports pointing to record sales expectations and early momentum from AI-driven shopping activity. Article Title

Prime Day appears to be generating strong demand, with reports pointing to record sales expectations and early momentum from AI-driven shopping activity. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish views, including Wells Fargo and BMO Capital, signaling continued confidence in Amazon’s cloud, advertising, and AI-driven earnings power. Article Title

Several analysts reiterated bullish views, including Wells Fargo and BMO Capital, signaling continued confidence in Amazon’s cloud, advertising, and AI-driven earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage also highlighted Amazon as a stock that hedge funds and prominent investors continue to own heavily, but these are not immediate fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Media coverage also highlighted Amazon as a stock that hedge funds and prominent investors continue to own heavily, but these are not immediate fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Some articles pointed to ongoing concerns about Amazon’s heavy capex, insider selling, and the stock breaking below key technical levels, which may be limiting gains. Article Title

Some articles pointed to ongoing concerns about Amazon’s heavy capex, insider selling, and the stock breaking below key technical levels, which may be limiting gains. Negative Sentiment: Separately, EU regulators said Amazon’s cloud business may face stricter competition rules, adding a potential overhang for AWS. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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