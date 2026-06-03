Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Securian Asset Management Inc.'s 9th Largest Position

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,526 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 217,562 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Securian Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 1,081,366 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $249,389,000 after buying an additional 219,540 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,095,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,891,000. Osprey Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8%

AMZN opened at $256.52 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $246.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,348,244. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $320.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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