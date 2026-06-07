Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is William Blair Investment Management LLC's 5th Largest Position

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,387,003 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 34,158 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,012,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $246.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.87 and a 200 day moving average of $232.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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