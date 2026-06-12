Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Decreased by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,887,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,082,896 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.7% of Parnassus Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,820,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $241.51 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $252.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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