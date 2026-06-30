Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Lessened by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,448 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.1% of Kercheville Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,065 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Nautilus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nautilus Advisors LLC now owns 33,673 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,148 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 36,934 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $240.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s Prime Day results point to robust consumer demand and a likely revenue boost for its retail business. Article Title

Amazon’s Prime Day results point to robust consumer demand and a likely revenue boost for its retail business. Positive Sentiment: Higher AWS pricing and continued AI infrastructure spending may improve cloud margins and offset concerns about heavy AI investment. Article Title

Higher AWS pricing and continued AI infrastructure spending may improve cloud margins and offset concerns about heavy AI investment. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s deeper push into AI, including AWS-related integrations and infrastructure expansion, is supporting the bullish long-term growth narrative. Article Title

Amazon’s deeper push into AI, including AWS-related integrations and infrastructure expansion, is supporting the bullish long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to debate whether Amazon’s reliance on Anthropic should change as Claude costs rise, but this is more of a strategic question than an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to debate whether Amazon’s reliance on Anthropic should change as Claude costs rise, but this is more of a strategic question than an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: New competitive products from rivals like Kobo and broader commentary about AI-enabled shopping are notable, but they are not as directly market-moving for AMZN today. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DZ Bank upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $330.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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