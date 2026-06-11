Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Lifted by Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,954 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,753,622,000 after buying an additional 2,479,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,868,735,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Amazon, with Erste Group slightly raising FY2027 EPS estimates and BMO reportedly naming Amazon a top AI pick, supporting the long-term earnings outlook. Article Title

Analysts remain constructive on Amazon, with Erste Group slightly raising FY2027 EPS estimates and BMO reportedly naming Amazon a top AI pick, supporting the long-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is deepening its AI ecosystem through partnerships and product rollouts, including a multi-billion-dollar fiber optics deal with Corning, a faster Graviton5 CPU for AWS, and participation in Neura Robotics’ $1.4 billion fundraise. Article Title

Amazon is deepening its AI ecosystem through partnerships and product rollouts, including a multi-billion-dollar fiber optics deal with Corning, a faster Graviton5 CPU for AWS, and participation in Neura Robotics’ $1.4 billion fundraise. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also expanded its less-than-truckload freight service to all U.S. businesses, which could strengthen its logistics network and create a new revenue stream over time. Article Title

Amazon also expanded its less-than-truckload freight service to all U.S. businesses, which could strengthen its logistics network and create a new revenue stream over time. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon continues to attract positive press and consumer exposure through initiatives like Pinterest storefront integration, Amazon One Medical’s South Florida partnership, and promotional content around Prime Day and its “best books” list. Article Title

Amazon continues to attract positive press and consumer exposure through initiatives like Pinterest storefront integration, Amazon One Medical’s South Florida partnership, and promotional content around Prime Day and its “best books” list. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern is centered on margin pressure from AI infrastructure spending and the perception that Amazon’s capex spree may take longer to pay off, especially after recent weak relative performance versus the broader market. Article Title

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.5%

AMZN stock opened at $238.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $252.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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