Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,921 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Ewa LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ewa LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wernau Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wernau Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,231 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $313.00 target price (up from $312.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7%

AMZN stock opened at $245.98 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.99 and a 200-day moving average of $234.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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