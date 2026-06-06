Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Warner Group LLC

Warner Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Warner Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Warner Group LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $83,805,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $47,332,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,527 shares in the company, valued at $129,242,432.13. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Arete Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $246.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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