Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,133 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Bank of Hawaii's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bank of Hawaii's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $89,708,913,000 after buying an additional 6,971,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,753,622,000 after buying an additional 2,479,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,868,735,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.39 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.51 and a 200-day moving average of $234.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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