Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,000 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.3% of First American Bank's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First American Bank's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 32,769 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,008 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the first quarter. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,857 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 17.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $241.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,403,934. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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