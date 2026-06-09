Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,593,612 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 489,924 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of Fisher Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Amazon.com worth $7,754,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Price Performance
AMZN stock opened at $245.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon signed a multibillion-dollar deal with Corning to supply optical fiber, cable, and connectivity products for its rapidly expanding U.S. AI data centers, reinforcing demand tied to AWS and the company’s infrastructure buildout. Amazon, Corning sign multi-billion-dollar deal to boost fiber optics manufacturing in US
- Positive Sentiment: The FCC gave Amazon Leo more flexibility on its satellite deployment timeline, easing execution pressure as Amazon races to build a Starlink competitor and expand its satellite internet ambitions. FCC gives Amazon Leo more leeway on its satellite deployment schedule
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon rolled out an Alexa AI shopping feature that lets U.S. customers create custom designs for print-on-demand products, adding another AI-driven consumer use case and potential commerce revenue stream. Amazon Deploys Alexa AI to Disrupt Print-on-Demand Market
- Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Amazon as a favored AI and megacap stock, with investor commentary pointing to strong long-term fundamentals and continued cloud-led growth. Is Amazon Stock a Buy Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s Twitch CEO argued that live streaming offers more human connection than traditional social media; interesting for the platform, but not likely a major stock mover on its own. Twitch CEO: Social media has become ‘anti-social’ and can’t match the shared, human connection of live streaming
- Negative Sentiment: A report from Paubox claimed Amazon SES could expose protected health information in plaintext if encryption fails, which could raise reputational and compliance concerns if the issue gains traction. Amazon Says SES Requires TLS 1.2. Paubox Testing Shows It Doesn't.
- Negative Sentiment: The company continues to spend heavily on AI, data centers, satellites, and logistics, which supports long-term growth but can weigh on near-term sentiment if investors focus on capital intensity and returns. Amazon’s (AMZN) AI Spending Boom Is Creating a New Investor Debate
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com
About Amazon.com
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Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
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