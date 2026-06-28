Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,383 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Webster Bank N. A.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $89,708,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,753,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services raised prices on certain AI GPU and capacity-block offerings, which suggests strong demand and improved pricing power for its cloud business. Article Title

Amazon Web Services raised prices on certain AI GPU and capacity-block offerings, which suggests strong demand and improved pricing power for its cloud business. Positive Sentiment: Amazon said it will invest an additional $13 billion in India through 2030 to expand AI and cloud infrastructure, reinforcing long-term growth ambitions in a key market. Article Title

Amazon said it will invest an additional $13 billion in India through 2030 to expand AI and cloud infrastructure, reinforcing long-term growth ambitions in a key market. Positive Sentiment: Prime Day appears to be generating strong demand, with reports pointing to record sales expectations and early momentum from AI-driven shopping activity. Article Title

Prime Day appears to be generating strong demand, with reports pointing to record sales expectations and early momentum from AI-driven shopping activity. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish views, including Wells Fargo and BMO Capital, signaling continued confidence in Amazon’s cloud, advertising, and AI-driven earnings power. Article Title

Several analysts reiterated bullish views, including Wells Fargo and BMO Capital, signaling continued confidence in Amazon’s cloud, advertising, and AI-driven earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage also highlighted Amazon as a stock that hedge funds and prominent investors continue to own heavily, but these are not immediate fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Media coverage also highlighted Amazon as a stock that hedge funds and prominent investors continue to own heavily, but these are not immediate fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Some articles pointed to ongoing concerns about Amazon’s heavy capex, insider selling, and the stock breaking below key technical levels, which may be limiting gains. Article Title

Some articles pointed to ongoing concerns about Amazon’s heavy capex, insider selling, and the stock breaking below key technical levels, which may be limiting gains. Negative Sentiment: Separately, EU regulators said Amazon’s cloud business may face stricter competition rules, adding a potential overhang for AWS. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler set a $330.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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