Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Cambient Family Office LLC

Cambient Family Office LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,030 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Cambient Family Office LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cambient Family Office LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MilWealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 26th. China Renaissance lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.79.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $242.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $254.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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