Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 160.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,245 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Equita Financial Network Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Equita Financial Network Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,308,193,000 after buying an additional 87,557,736 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after buying an additional 25,017,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group set a $315.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $247.04 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $253.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,643,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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